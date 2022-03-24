Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred while detectives attempted to take the suspect into custody near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital.

She said no law enforcement personnel were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.