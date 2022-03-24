Watch
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FDLE investigates shooting
Broward Sheriff's Office deputy-involved shooting aerial, March 24, 2022
WTVJ
A suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting, March 24, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputy-involved shooting aerial, March 24, 2022
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 13:21:27-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred while detectives attempted to take the suspect into custody near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital.

She said no law enforcement personnel were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News