2 Deerfield Beach children found safe; detectives search for abductor

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert for two South Florida children has been canceled after they were found safe Saturday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said Zaynah Obidy, 5, and Zain Obidy, 6, were taken by Max Carias-Carrilo, 36, on Friday evening in Deerfield Beach.

Detectives said the children were safe in law enforcement custody, but they're still looking for Carias-Carrilo.

Deputies said Carias-Carrilo, who is not the father of the children, assaulted a woman at a home on Crystal Lake Drive. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.

Investigators believe Carias-Carrilo may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 535 series with Florida license plate PJH1B.

Anyone with information as to is whereabouts is asked to call investigators or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.