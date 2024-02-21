Watch Now
Children who fell into sand hole on South Florida beach identified as siblings from Indiana

Sloan Mattingly, 7, brother Maddox Mattingly, 9, digging hole when they fell in; girl later died, deputies say
A child playing in the sand has died after falling into a hole in the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
closeup of hole where Sloan Mattingly and Maddox Mattingly were trapped on beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Feb. 20, 2024
Posted at 2:30 PM, Feb 21, 2024
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — A girl who was died after falling into a sand hole with a boy on a South Florida beach Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said Wednesday that the children were identified as Sloan Mattingly, 7, and her 9-year-old brother, Maddox Mattingly.

Paramedics were called to the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, where the children were trapped in the sand.

Aerial view of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach sand hole where children were trapped, Feb. 20, 2024
A girl died and a boy was injured after they were trapped in a sand hole on the beach, Feb. 20, 2024, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla.

Caro said a preliminary investigation revealed that the children and their parents were on vacation from Indiana.

Investigators said the children were digging a hole in the sand when they fell in and got trapped beneath the sand.

Sloan was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

