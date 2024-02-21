Watch Now
Young girl killed when hole she, boy dug in sand collapsed

It was 5 or 6 feet deep in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Posted at 10:13 PM, Feb 20, 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A young girl was buried in sand and died Tuesday when a deep hole she was digging with a little boy collapsed on them both at a beat in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding around 3 p.m. found the boy, who is about 8 years old, buried up his chest in sand, said Sandra King, a spokesperson for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

The girl, about 7 years old, was completely buried underneath the boy, King told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The hole was 5 or 6 feet deep when the collapse happened, she said.

Rescuers used support boards to keep more sand from collapsing in as they used shovels to dig the children out, King said. She didn't know how long they were buried.

The girl was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where she was pronounced dead, King said. The boy was hospitalized in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately known whether an adult was helping the children dig the hole.

Cellphone video obtained by WTVJ from a witness showed beachgoers digging into the sand and trying to get to the kids trapped underneath.

