Broward County parents arrested in 1-year-old son's overdose death

Wendy Previl, Shaneka Dean faces charge of aggravated manslaughter of child
Wendy Previl and Shaneka Dean face a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child in the death of Zaire Cenatus.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 10, 2023
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida mother and father of a 1-year-old boy were arrested after the child died from a lethal intoxication of drugs last year, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Wendy Previl, 30, of Pompano Beach, and Shaneka Dean, 33, of Deerfield Beach, were taken into custody Monday and face charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Detectives said that deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of Southwest Third Street in Deerfield Beach for a medical emergency on Sept. 24.

When they arrived, they found the child, Zaire Cenatus, in medical distress.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took the child to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Dean and Previl, failed to provide the care, supervision and services necessary for the young boy.

As a result of this culpable negligence, the sheriff's office said the child died from drugs, which included fentanyl.

Dean and Previl were also charged with possession of fentanyl.

