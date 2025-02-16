Broward County homicide investigation leads to statewide Amber Alert for missing 4-year-old girl

UPDATE: Seraphina Gingles and Nathan Gingles have been located as of 12:25 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was located at 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. No updated on Mary Gingles has been provided.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) is investigating a homicide incident in Tamarac which has led to a statewide Amber Alert.

According to BSO, reports of a shooting were made at around 6 a.m. Sunday morning at the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway in Tamarac.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

As part of the investigation, it was learned that Seraphina Gingles, 4, was taken from the residence, prompting the Amber Alert.

🚨 AMBER ALERT: SERAPHINA GINGLES 🚨



A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Seraphina Gingles, last seen in Tamarac, FL (Broward County). She was wearing light-colored clothing and may be with Mary Gingles (34) and Nathan Gingles (43).



Seraphina is believed to have been taken by Nathan Gingles, 43, in a 2006 silver BMW X3 with Texas tag 5DV2950. The vehicle was last seen going eastbound on West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac after 6 a.m. Seraphina's mother, Mary Gingles, 34, is believed to be with them and also endangered.

BSO is on the scene of the homicide conducting a death investigation.