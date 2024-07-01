ARRESTED: Suspected carjacker who left toddler on side of Broward County road

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — The Broward Sheriff's Office said a man who carjacked a mother and drove off with her 3-year-old daughter still inside the vehicle has been arrested.

Willio Petioma, 35, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, interfering with the custody of a minor, and illegal use of a credit card, as well as on a Palm Beach County warrant for possession of cocaine and resisting an officer.

The sheriff's office said Petioma stole a white SUV at approximately 8:30 a.m. on June 26 at 850 West Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park.

A 3-year-old girl was inside the vehicle when Petioma drove away in it, and the toddler's mother was dragged as she desperately fought to hang onto the car.

After the carjacking, surveillance video showed Petioma pull over on the side of a busy road, carry the toddler out in her car seat, then leave her on the sidewalk before driving away in the stolen SUV.

WATCH: Carjacker leaves 3-year-old girl in car seat on busy road in Broward County

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Petioma later abandoned the vehicle, then used the mother's credit card at a Family Dollar store.

The sheriff's office added that an anonymous tip led to Petioma's arrest.