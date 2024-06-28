OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Broward County detectives are searching for a man who carjacked a mother and drove off with her child still in the back seat.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was stolen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 850 West Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office The Broward Sheriff's Office said this man carjacked a mother in the 800 block of West Commerical Boulevard in Oakland Park on June 26, 2024.

According to investigators, a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were in a car crash, and when the woman got out of her white SUV to exchange information with the other driver, the carjacker got into the mother's vehicle and drove off.

The woman grabbed onto the door of her car, yelling that her child was still inside. She was dragged before falling to the ground.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video Friday that showed the carjacker pull over on the side of a busy road, carry the toddler out in her car seat, then leave her on the sidewalk before driving away in the stolen SUV.

WATCH: Carjacker leaves 3-year-old girl in car seat on busy road in Broward County

The crook later abandoned the vehicle, then used the mother's credit card at a Family Dollar store, the sheriff's office said.

If you recognize him, call BSO Special Victims Unit Det. Azucena Rodriguez at 954-321-4227, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.