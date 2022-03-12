Watch
Arrest made in fentanyl overdoses of US Military Academy cadets in Wilton Manors

Cadets hospitalized after overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl
firefighters in hazmat gear at Wilton Manors home where US Military Academy cadets overdosed, March 10, 2022
Firefighters wear hazardous materials gear outside a home where six U.S. Military Academy cadets overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, March 10, 2022, in Wilton Manors, Fla.
firefighters in hazmat gear at Wilton Manors home where US Military Academy cadets overdosed, March 10, 2022
Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 15:47:50-05

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a South Florida vacation home during spring break.

Wilton Manors police said six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York.

Wilton Manors home where US Military Academy cadets overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine
This is the Northwest 29th Court home where six U.S. Military Academy cadets overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, March 10, 2022, in Wilton Manors, Fla.

However, a statement from the U.S. Military Academy's public affairs office said five West Point cadets were involved.

Four of them were still hospitalized Saturday morning.

The U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, is one of the nation's five service academies for the undergraduate education and training of commissioned officers in the Armed Forces.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
