Watch
NewsStateBroward

Actions

US Military Academy cadets on spring break overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine in Wilton Manors

Victims found in cardiac arrest outside vacation rental home in Wilton Manors
Wilton Manors home where US Military Academy cadets overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine
WTVJ
This is the Northwest 29th Court home where six U.S. Military Academy cadets overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, March 10, 2022, in Wilton Manors, Fla.
Wilton Manors home where US Military Academy cadets overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine
Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:29:00-05

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — A group of U.S. Military Academy cadets overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl Thursday in South Florida while on spring break.

The incident occurred at a vacation rental home in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan told NBC affiliate WTVJ that multiple people were found in cardiac arrest Thursday in the front yard of the home on Northwest 29th Court.

A statement from the U.S. Military Academy's public affairs office Friday confirmed that some cadets were involved.

firefighters in hazmat gear at Wilton Manors home where US Military Academy cadets overdosed, March 10, 2022
Firefighters wear hazardous materials gear outside a home where six U.S. Military Academy cadets overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, March 10, 2022, in Wilton Manors, Fla.

"The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time," the statement said.

Gollan said two of the six college students who overdosed were sickened because they tried to give CPR to the initial overdose victims.

He said the opioid-overdose-reversing drug naloxone was administered.

Two of the victims remained intubated Friday at Broward County hospitals.

The U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, is one of the nation's five service academies for the undergraduate education and training of commissioned officers in the Armed Forces.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News