Animal rescue worker dies after being attacked by dog in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman after a dog attack.

The incident occurred Feb. 17 at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida on Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and fire rescue responded to the scene and found two women injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed a large mixed breed dog was found abandoned in the middle of the Everglades and brought to the animal rescue facility a month earlier for rehabilitation.

Detectives said both women worked at the facility and were attending to the dog when one of them was attacked by the animal. The second woman tried to help her colleague and was also attacked by the animal.

Deputies contained the dog until Broward County Animal Care arrived and took custody of the dog.

The two women were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims later pronounced dead.

Deputies said the other woman was treated for minor injuries.

The name of the victims has not been released.

According to investigators, there were no prior incidents and no evidence of negligence or mistreatment of animals at the facility.