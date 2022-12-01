Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

3 teenagers arrested after hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston

Detectives announce arrests of 16-year-old boys
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Antisemitic and racist messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe neighborhood in Weston, Oct. 30, 2022
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:30:57-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with several racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in a Weston neighborhood in October.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives Wednesday announced the arrests of three 16-year-old boys.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when several antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms at the Weston Hills golf course.

More antisemitic and hate messages were found spray-painted at a playground in the Hunters Pointe community the same day.

Similar incidents took place Oct. 25 at Weston Hills and Oct. 30 at the entrance to Hunters Pointe.

Detectives said they were able to identify the teens responsible and arrest them.

Two teens face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime. The third teen faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!