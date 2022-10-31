Hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston neighborhood

WESTON, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after racist and antisemitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a Weston neighborhood Sunday morning.

State Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, posted pictures on Twitter showing swastikas spray-painted on a utility box and a speed limit sign, along with racist and antisemitic terms etched on a sign outside the Hunters Pointe neighborhood.

Sheriff Gregory Tony denounced the hateful messages in the following statement:

"Antisemitic and racist intimidation will not be tolerated in our community. Such acts constitute a hate crime and are a reminder of a dark period in history when both Blacks and Jews were viciously assaulted and murdered without just cause.



Like my Jewish brothers and sisters, I recall the deep pain and hardship of my ancestors, and I will continue to defend all our residents' lives, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.



Broward County is one of the most diverse counties in the state, and we are proud of every segment that makes us unique.



Those individuals who wish to threaten, cause harm or evoke fear in our community will be arrested and charged to the letter of the law. Only cowards seek to intimate under the cloak of darkness. We [Broward County] will not fear darkness or the shadows lurking from within."

The incident comes one day after antisemitic messages appeared in Jacksonville after the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Florida 42-20 in the annual rivalry football game at TIAA Bank Field. Florida and Georgia issued a joint statement Sunday condemning the messages.