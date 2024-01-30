2 teens arrested after loaded guns found in parking lot at Deerfield Beach High School

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Two 17-year-old boys are facing criminal charges of possessing firearms on school grounds following their arrest at Deerfield Beach High School, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd, around 2 p.m. Monday, a Broward County Public Schools security specialist noticed an individual asleep in a running car in the school’s parking lot. The school security specialist contacted her supervisor and the supervisor searched the car and found a handgun inside a backpack. The supervisor immediately contacted the BSO school resource deputy.

Investigators said a search of the vehicle by BSO deputies revealed two loaded handguns, several loaded magazines, a drum magazine and illegal narcotics, including MDMA, mushrooms and cannabis. The school was a placed on lockdown as a precaution.

WTVJ Loaded guns and illegal drugs are found in a car at Deerfield Beach High School, Jan. 29, 2024, in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Deputies said one teen attends Deerfield Beach High School, while the other teen, who was asleep in the car, does not.

Detectives said both teens were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

They face numerous charges, including possession of a weapon on school property, possession of MDMA and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver THC.