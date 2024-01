DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Guns and drugs were found in a car outside a South Florida high school Monday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies found two loaded guns and several loaded magazines in a car in the parking lot of Deerfield Beach High School. Deputies said they also found illegal drugs in the car.

There were no known threats to the school, but it was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Deputies detained two students.