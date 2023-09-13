Watch Now
14-year-old student accused of cutting teacher with scissors in 'violent attack' at Bright Horizons Center

Teen faces attempted murder charge
Posted at 12:00 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 12:00:59-04

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A teenager is in custody after deputies in Broward County said he cut a teacher with scissors at a school.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at the Bright Horizons Center, located at 3901 Northeast First Terrace in Deerfield Beach.

The school specializes in educating students with developmental disabilities.

Broward District Schools Police responded to Bright Horizons school in Deerfield Beach after a teacher was cut by a student with scissors on Sept. 12, 2023.
Broward District Schools Police responded to Bright Horizons school in Deerfield Beach after a teacher was cut by a student with scissors on Sept. 12, 2023.

The sheriff's office said they first received a report that there was a stabbing at the school.

The teacher suffered a cut on an ear and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a report from WSVN-TV in Miami.

"We have one of our teachers that was attacked, chased and stabbed," Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, said. "There was blood in the hall, it was a very traumatizing, violent attack."

The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center and faces attempted felony murder charges, WSVN reported.

