13-year-old boy from Palm Beach County drowns on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A teen who drowned in Broward County on Friday was a resident of Palm Beach County, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening on Monday identified the boy as 13-year-old Jerry Hyppolite.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | April 21, 9am

Police said at about 4:42 p.m. Friday, they received a call regarding a missing swimmer in the ocean near the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

When they arrived, fire rescue and police began searching the ocean for the missing boy.

A dive team arrived at 7 p.m. and took over search efforts, later locating Hyppolite's body just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police said detectives ruled out foul play and determined it was an accidental drowning.

Hyppolite was visiting from Lake Worth and a part of the Team Jordan basketball club, according to a report from WPLG-TV in Miami.