13-year-old boy from Palm Beach County drowns on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Body of Jerry Hyppolite was recovered Friday night
Rescue crews on Fort Lauderdale Beach on April 18, 2025, search for a missing teen swimmer from Palm Beach County.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A teen who drowned in Broward County on Friday was a resident of Palm Beach County, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening on Monday identified the boy as 13-year-old Jerry Hyppolite.

Police said at about 4:42 p.m. Friday, they received a call regarding a missing swimmer in the ocean near the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

When they arrived, fire rescue and police began searching the ocean for the missing boy.

A dive team arrived at 7 p.m. and took over search efforts, later locating Hyppolite's body just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police said detectives ruled out foul play and determined it was an accidental drowning.

Hyppolite was visiting from Lake Worth and a part of the Team Jordan basketball club, according to a report from WPLG-TV in Miami.

