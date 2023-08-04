1 killed, 2 injured after small plane crashes in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A small plane crashed Friday in Broward County, killing one person and injuring two others, according to multiple South Florida media outlets.

The crash occurred in Pembroke Pines at the North Perry Airport at about noon.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the single-engine Cessna veered off the runway, according to a report from NBC Miami.

Officers are assisting with a plane crash at North Perry Airport. The crash occurred on North Perry Airport property and did not affect any homes, businesses, our roadways outside of the airport.



The scene remains active while Fire-Rescue and airport personnel investigate.

Aerial footage showed rescue personnel responding to the crash scene and giving chest compressions to one victim before placing them into an ambulance.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said the plane crash did not affect any homes, businesses or roads.

The names of the victims have not been released.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash.