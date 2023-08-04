Watch Now
1 killed, 2 injured after small plane crashes in Pembroke Pines

Crash occurred at the North Perry Airport
One person was killed and two others were injured after a small plane crashed at the North Perry Airport on Aug. 4, 2023.
NBC Miami
Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 15:12:21-04

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A small plane crashed Friday in Broward County, killing one person and injuring two others, according to multiple South Florida media outlets.

The crash occurred in Pembroke Pines at the North Perry Airport at about noon.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the single-engine Cessna veered off the runway, according to a report from NBC Miami.

Aerial footage showed rescue personnel responding to the crash scene and giving chest compressions to one victim before placing them into an ambulance.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said the plane crash did not affect any homes, businesses or roads.

The names of the victims have not been released.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

