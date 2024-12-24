1 dead, others injured after boat explosion at marina in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One person has died and multiple people were injured after two boats erupted in flames in Broward County on Monday night.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received numerous calls reporting an explosion and a boat on fire.

The flames spread to a second vessel.

Officials said the dock is known as a refueling station.

FLFR extinguishing two fires after a boat exploded at the Lauderdale Marina. A total of six people injured. We transported five to area hospitals, three with traumatic injuries. The sixth was missing in the water and located by BSO after a lengthy search, deceased unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/Ctx677NHhS — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) December 24, 2024

Five victims — three of which had traumatic injuries — were taken to local hospitals.

Dive crews found one man dead in the water. His identity has not been released.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.