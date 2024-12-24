Watch Now
1 dead, others injured after boat explosion at marina in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One person has died and multiple people were injured after two boats erupted in flames in Broward County on Monday night.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received numerous calls reporting an explosion and a boat on fire.

The flames spread to a second vessel.

Officials said the dock is known as a refueling station.

Five victims — three of which had traumatic injuries — were taken to local hospitals.

Dive crews found one man dead in the water. His identity has not been released.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

