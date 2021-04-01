Broward County preacher arrested for charges related to sexual battery of a minor

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Broward county preacher was arrested Tuesday on charges related to sexual battery of a minor, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said that a 16-year-old girl was staying at Preacher Junior Augustine's home during the months of January and February to help with babysitting his 8 children while his wife was in the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the teen returned home in March showing signs of behavior that caused suspicion on her mother.

The mother's suspicion led her to obtain the daughter's cell phone where officials said she saw explicit photos and messages expressing their love to each other sent to and from Augustine via Whatsapp and Telegram.

Investigators said Augustine acknowledged the acts and made a voluntary confession during a meeting that was regularly recorded at a church in unincorporated Central Broward.

Augustine was arrested on March 30 by Broward Sheriff's Office detectives on charges of sexual battery on a minor 16 or 17 years of age and sex offense of a victim over 12 and up to 15 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding this case or is aware of additional victims is urged to contact Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4243. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

