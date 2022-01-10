Watch
Brightline to test passengerless trains between West Palm Beach and Cocoa

Posted at 10:11 AM, Jan 10, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline isn't ready to take passengers from South Florida to Orlando yet, but the next phase of that plan will begin soon.

Starting Monday, Brightline will begin running passengerless trains between West Palm Beach and Cocoa. The trains will run daily throughout 2022.

Brightline says the passengerless trips will be an opportunity for locomotive engineers and train conductors to learn the tracks and territory along a 130 mile stretch of the corridor.

The high-speed rail service says their expansion to Orlando is more than 70% complete. It spans from the Brightline station in West Palm Beach to the station at the Orlando International Airport.

