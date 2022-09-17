Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness.

A good Samaritan picked him up and headed towards Bud N' Mary's Marina, and was met halfway there by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Paramedics took Jenniton to Mariner's Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced deceased.

Foul play is not expected to be a factor in his death.

Autopsy results are pending.