Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Woman's body removed from burned yacht in Florida Keys

Body believed to be of Linda Vella, 51, of St. Petersburg
burned yacht at dry dock after marina fire, July 27, 2023
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
A woman's body was found inside a burned yacht after a fire, July 27, 2023, on Stock Island, Fla.
burned yacht at dry dock after marina fire, July 27, 2023
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 16:14:16-04

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. — A woman's body was removed from a burned yacht Friday at a Florida Keys marina.

Linda Vella, 51, of St. Petersburg, was on a yacht that burned at a Stock Island marina just after midnight Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigators believe Vella was unable to escape the fire.

Stock Island yacht fire believed to have killed Linda Vella, July 26, 2023

State

Woman presumed dead after Florida Keys yacht fire

Peter Burke
11:43 AM, Jul 27, 2023

The boat was removed from the water with great care before it was searched, sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Identification and autopsy results were pending, but foul play was not believed to be a factor, Linhardt said.

Vella's husband, Michael Robson, 58, and grown son, Anthony Vella, 21, both of St. Petersburg, were airlifted to a Miami hospital shortly after the fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7