Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Woman presumed dead after yacht fire in Florida Keys

Linda Vella, 51, believed to be dead; husband, adult son airlifted to Miami hospital
Stock Island yacht fire believed to have killed Linda Vella, July 26, 2023
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
A 70-foot yacht docked at a marina burns as firefighters try to put out the flames, July 26, 2023, on Stock Island, Fla. Linda Vella, 51, of St. Petersburg, is believed to have died in the fire.
Stock Island yacht fire believed to have killed Linda Vella, July 26, 2023
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 11:47:09-04

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. — A woman is presumed dead after a yacht caught fire early Wednesday in the Florida Keys.

The fire started just after midnight on a 70-foot yacht docked at a marina on Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Linda Vella, 51, of St. Petersburg, is believed to have been killed in the fire, which remains under investigation, Linhardt said.

charred remnants of yacht after fire believed to have killed Linda Vella, July 26, 2023
Smoke billows from the charred remnants of a burned yacht after firefighters extinguish the flames, July 26, 2023, on Stock Island, Fla.

Vella's husband and grown son were also on the yacht at the time. Michael Robson, 58, and Anthony Vella, 21, both of St. Petersburg, were airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Another family of four was also on board at the time but escaped unharmed.

The yacht was fully engulfed when Martin County firefighters arrived, Linhardt said. Firefighters spent about three hours battling the blaze, he said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7