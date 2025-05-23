Boating fatalities in Florida increased by over 35% in 2024 compared to previous year, according to FWC report

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week is recognized as National Safe Boating Week, and organizations around the country are promoting safe boating practices and boater vigilance as the summer season starts.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marked Safe Boating Week by releasing its 2024 Boating Accident Statistical Report, which shows an uptick in boating accidents and fatalities compared to 2023.

According to the report, there were 665 boating accidents last year in Florida, 26 more than in 2023.

81 boating fatalities were reported in 2024, 22 more than in the previous year. Florida has consistently been the state with the most boating fatalities each year.

"The vast size of Florida’s inland, coastal and offshore patrol areas, combined with a significant population of avid and diverse boaters, presents a challenge for the FWC and local and federal maritime enforcement partners," FWC wrote in a statement.

Collision with a fixed object was the leading type of accident, making up 31% of incidents.

Although FWC says that more than 74,000 Boating Safety Education ID cards were issued in 2024, 61% of boating operators involved in fatal accidents had no formal training.

“We want every boater to understand the responsibility they take on when they go out on the water,” Lt. Nicholas Korade, FWC Boating and Waterways Section, said. “A boating safety course is one of the best ways to prepare and protect yourself and others."

FWC estimates that the number of non-registered, actively used vessels is estimated to be close to one million. There were just over one million registered vessels in 2024, meaning around 50% of boats on the water are not properly registered.

Click here for more information on boating regulations and boater safety.