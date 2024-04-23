Big alligator wrangled on runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A patriotic alligator was apparently ready to take flight at an Air Force base in Florida on Monday.

Pictures posted on MacDill Air Force Base's Facebook page showed the gator on the runway, setting up shop under the wheels of a large tanker plane.

The post asked members of the public to "Caption This!" and users complied by offering up their zany one-liners. Among the posts to the picture included: "They’re good Navi-Gators" and "New addition to the K9 corp! He doesn’t bark, but sure will bite!"

The Air Force base later posted a video of two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers wrangling the ornery alligator, who didn't seem to be in any rush to vacate the flight path.

Officials said their "newest toothy Airman" was later relocated to the Hillsborough River — a more "suitable environment" for the sizeable reptile.