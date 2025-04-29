Barefoot, camo-wearing Florida man Mike Dragich wrangles big alligator along I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You never know what you might see while driving around Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a video on its Facebook page of a barefoot Florida man responding to help authorities wrangle a big alligator in the median of I-95/I-295.

WATCH BELOW: 'Gator-wrangling legend' captures alligator along busy interstate

Barefoot Florida man wrangles big gator along interstate

Deputies identified the Florida man as Mike Dragich, who they described as "a local gator-wrangling legend," who is also known as the "Blue Collar Brawler."

The video, recorded Sunday, showed a deputy and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer already at the scene when the shoeless, camo-wearing Dragich arrived and promptly took control of the situation.

Once Dragich got a catch pole around the large gator's neck, the video showed him pulling the reptile onto the shoulder of the busy road. He then got a little help from the FWC officer to load it into a pickup truck.

"Never in my wildest dreams!" an unidentified person can be heard saying in the video while Dragich flashes a wide smile and laughs.

Dragich has quite a following on social media, with 367,000 followers on Instagram.

"Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State," the sheriff’s office said in their Facebook post.