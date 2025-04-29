Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Barefoot, camo-wearing Florida man Mike Dragich wrangles big alligator along I-95

Dragich, also known as the 'Blue Collar Brawler,' is 'a local gator-wrangling legend'
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a video on its Facebook page of a barefoot Florida man, identified as Mike Dragich, responding to help authorities wrangle a big alligator in the median of I-95/I-295.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Facebook post
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a video on its Facebook page of a barefoot Florida man, identified as Mike Dragich, responding to help authorities wrangle a big alligator in the median of I-95/I-295.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a video on its Facebook page of a barefoot Florida man, identified as Mike Dragich, responding to help authorities wrangle a big alligator in the median of I-95/I-295.
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You never know what you might see while driving around Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a video on its Facebook page of a barefoot Florida man responding to help authorities wrangle a big alligator in the median of I-95/I-295.

WATCH BELOW: 'Gator-wrangling legend' captures alligator along busy interstate

Barefoot Florida man wrangles big gator along interstate

Deputies identified the Florida man as Mike Dragich, who they described as "a local gator-wrangling legend," who is also known as the "Blue Collar Brawler."

The video, recorded Sunday, showed a deputy and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer already at the scene when the shoeless, camo-wearing Dragich arrived and promptly took control of the situation.

Once Dragich got a catch pole around the large gator's neck, the video showed him pulling the reptile onto the shoulder of the busy road. He then got a little help from the FWC officer to load it into a pickup truck.

"Never in my wildest dreams!" an unidentified person can be heard saying in the video while Dragich flashes a wide smile and laughs.

Dragich has quite a following on social media, with 367,000 followers on Instagram.

"Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State," the sheriff’s office said in their Facebook post.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening