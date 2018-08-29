Backpacks and large bags now banned from Collier County school sporting events

NAPLES, Fla. -- School officials in Collier County have announced new measures to enhance security at school athletic events.

Effective immediately, people attending Collier County Public School sporting venues will not be allowed to bring in backpacks, cinch bags, and other large bags.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

Security patrols will also be increased at events.

Last weekend, one person was fatally shot, and two others were injured at a shooting at a Jacksonville high school football game. A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shootings.