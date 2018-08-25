1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Jacksonville High School football game

One person died and two people were injured in a shooting at a high school football game Friday night in Jacksonville, authorities said.

The shooting took place at William M. Raines High School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

There were about 4,000 people attending the game. Director of investigations Ron Lendvay said the person killed was a young man and the two people injured were a teenage boy and girl. He didn't identify the victims, nor would he say if they were students at the school.

The sheriff's office was still looking for the shooter Saturday morning.

The shooting comes one week after gunfire interrupted a football game at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington. Two men were injured and hospitalized.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Story courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami.