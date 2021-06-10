Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Florida girl

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Florida girl.

Officials said El'egance McGlocking was last seen in the 100 block of Julia Street in St. Augustine.

The child may be in the company of 35-year-old Alina Holmes and 33-year-old Essence Price.

According to officials, they may be traveling in a 2001 black Acura CL with GA tag number RYT5647 or a silver Chevrolet SUV.

El'egance is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 45 pounds. She has black hair and plaits with red, white, and blue beads and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt and pink shorts.

Holmes is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Price is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 147 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of El'egance McGlocking is asked to contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 or 911. #FLAMBER.