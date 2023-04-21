Alligator seen with man's foot in mouth after Titusville attack

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old Florida man lost his leg in an alligator attack last week near his Titusville home.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers trapped and killed two alligators after last Friday's attack at the Great Outdoors recreational vehicle park.

The man's leg was amputated below his right knee, and he was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital.

When authorities arrived, the alligator was swimming in a nearby canal with the man's foot in its mouth, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

FWC officers and Brevard County sheriff's deputies fired shots at the gator, killing the reptile and allowing them to retrieve the foot.

WESH Two alligators are seen dead on the grass near a canal after a man lost his leg in an attack, April 14, 2023, in Titusville, Fla.

A second round of shots were fired, as authorities killed and pulled a second smaller gator out of the water.

Both gators could be seen dead on the grass by the canal.