Alligator seen with man's foot in mouth after Titusville attack

Man, 72, loses right leg below knee; authorities shoot, kill 2 gators
alligator with foot in mouth in Titusville, April 14, 2023
WESH
An alligator is shown from above with a man's severed foot in its mouth, April 14, 2023, in Titusville, Fla.
alligator with foot in mouth in Titusville, April 14, 2023
Posted at 10:22 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 22:24:33-04

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old Florida man lost his leg in an alligator attack last week near his Titusville home.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers trapped and killed two alligators after last Friday's attack at the Great Outdoors recreational vehicle park.

The man's leg was amputated below his right knee, and he was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital.

When authorities arrived, the alligator was swimming in a nearby canal with the man's foot in its mouth, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

FWC officers and Brevard County sheriff's deputies fired shots at the gator, killing the reptile and allowing them to retrieve the foot.

Aerial view of dead alligators after Titusville attack, April 14, 2023
Two alligators are seen dead on the grass near a canal after a man lost his leg in an attack, April 14, 2023, in Titusville, Fla.

A second round of shots were fired, as authorities killed and pulled a second smaller gator out of the water.

Both gators could be seen dead on the grass by the canal.

