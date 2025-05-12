Watch Now
Accused Florida State University shooting suspect released from hospital

Phoenix Ikner is accused of opening fire at the Tallahassee campus on April 17, killing 2 and injuring 6 others
Florida State University shooting suspect, Phoenix Ikner
Gary McCullough, Wakulla County Detention Facility
Florida State University shooting suspect, Phoenix Ikner
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Phoenix Ikner, the suspect in the April 17 mass shooting at Florida State University, has been released from the hospital and transported to a detention facility, according to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD). Ikner had been hospitalized for nearly a month after being shot by responding officers during the incident.

Due to Ikner's step-mother being a Leon County Sheriff deputy, he has been transferred to a detention facility in Wakulla County.

The shooting left 6 people wounded and claimed the lives of 2 individuals. Ikner now faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder. His first court is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, at 11 a.m.

FSU students hug at the site of a growing memorial on campus. [Courtesy: NBC News]

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell issued a statement emphasizing the department’s commitment to public safety and justice:

“We have the highest commitment to justice, transparency, and the safety of our community. We are grateful for the work of our detectives, officers, medical personnel, and partner agencies who helped bring us to this point.”

Florida State Shooter

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

