Aaliyah Ramirez: Officials looking for missing Indiana teen who may be in Palm Beach County

Syracuse Police Department
Posted at 8:16 PM, May 04, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Syracuse, Indiana, are searching for a missing teen they say has been missing for a week and may be in Palm Beach County.

Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, was last seen on April 27 at 8:01 a.m.

She is described as 5 foot 9 weighing 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack.

According to authorities, Aaliyah may be heading to Marion, Indiana, or Palm Beach County.

A public discussion group was created on Facebook to help find Aaliyah.

Police said in an alert she is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information about Aaliyah is urged to call the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.

