8-year-old boy attacked and killed by dogs in Volusia County, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a pair of dogs late Monday afternoon in Central Florida, deputies said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post that the attack occurred north of Deland just before 5 p.m.

The sheriff said witnesses called 911 and began CPR on the victim, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

Deputies who responded to the scene chased the loose dogs down the road, Chitwood said.

Volusia County Animal Services officers also responded to the scene and caught both animals, one they described as a pit bull and the other as a mixed breed.

The dogs are being held in quarantine by Animal Services.

Chitwood said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the attack.

"I don't know what anyone can say to ease the immense pain this family is feeling tonight," Chitwood said. "This is a tragedy beyond comprehension, especially for those of us who are parents and grandparents. I can only ask our community to say a prayer of strength for this family and keep them in your hearts as they face their worst nightmare."

Chitwood was expected to provide more details on Tuesday.