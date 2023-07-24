Watch Now
70 pounds of cocaine worth $1.1 million found by boater in Florida Keys

25 packages each with colorful butterfly seized
U.S. Customs and Border Protection<br/>
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 13:20:04-04

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — A drug smuggler apparently lost a sizable and pricey amount of their product recently in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Monday morning that a boater discovered 70 pounds of cocaine over the weekend.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a picture of the drugs, which had a colorful picture of a butterfly on each of the 25 packages.

Officials said the drugs have an estimated street value of about $1.1 million.

Border Patrol agents seized the cocaine after it was found by the boater.

This wasn't the only surprising discovery found in Florida over the weekend. Police in north Florida said that a "large amount" of marijuana washed up on Neptune Beach on Saturday.

