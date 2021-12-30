Watch
NewsState

Actions

3 people rescued from plane crash near Florida Keys Marathon International Airport

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Coast Guard
plane crash.PNG
Posted at 10:44 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 22:44:48-05

MARATHON, Fla. — Three people suffered minor injuries after being rescued from a plane crash that occurred near the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard boat crew and a good Samaritan rescued the survivors of a Cessna 210 aircraft that went down at approximately 4:30 p.m., officials said.

The three patients were transported ashore for medical evaluation.

“Thank you to the good Samaritan for arriving on scene and recovering the three survivors,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Altieri, a duty watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Their quick response undoubtedly played a tremendous role in this rescue.”

A commercial salvage company has been contracted to salvage the submerged aircraft.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.