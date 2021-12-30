3 people rescued from plane crash near Florida Keys Marathon International Airport

MARATHON, Fla. — Three people suffered minor injuries after being rescued from a plane crash that occurred near the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard boat crew and a good Samaritan rescued the survivors of a Cessna 210 aircraft that went down at approximately 4:30 p.m., officials said.

The three patients were transported ashore for medical evaluation.

“Thank you to the good Samaritan for arriving on scene and recovering the three survivors,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Altieri, a duty watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Their quick response undoubtedly played a tremendous role in this rescue.”

A commercial salvage company has been contracted to salvage the submerged aircraft.

