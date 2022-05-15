Watch
3-month-old killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike

Police officer injured in related crash
An infant was killed in an early morning crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 15, 2022
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive.

A Ford sedan pulled over on the side of the road and was struck in the rear by a Toyota sedan.

There were four occupants of the Ford, including two infants in the rear seats, a 3-month-old and a 1-year-old.

All four occupants of the Ford were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where the 3-month-old baby later died.

The adult male driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Miami-Dade police officer was also injured in a crash that happened while shutting down Florida's Turnpike due to the crash between the Ford and Toyota.

