2 years since Roe v. Wade was overturned: How things in Florida have changed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two years ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion and leaving it up to the states to decide whether to restrict access.

It's been a fierce fight in the state of Florida since then. Abortion was legal throughout the U.S. for 49 years before Roe was overturned on June 24, 2022.

Since then, at least 14 states have eliminated nearly all abortion services. Seven states, including Florida, have restrictions in place limiting access to an abortion. The state of Florida now has a six-week abortion ban, bringing restrictions down from the previous 15-week ban.

We know limited abortion access promotes more out-of-state travel, which has certainly been the case here at home.

Just last month, Planned Parenthood in West Palm Beach told WPTV it's had to turn away dozens of patients seeking abortion care after the six-week mark to other states like North Carolina or Virginia.

For local right to life anti-abortion organizations, they are motivated to continue advocating "No On Amendment 4," which is against the constitutional right to an abortion before fetal viability.

Come November, Florida voters could overturn the six-week ban if more than 60% of voters support it.

On Monday, a nationwide women's strike is expected, and the Biden Campaign said it's holding more than 50 events to rally supporters around the historic day.