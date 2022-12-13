2 missing boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two boaters reported missing that were headed to Florida have been located safely, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.

Officials said that Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were found aboard their sailboat, the Atrevida II, by a tanker more than 200 miles east of Delaware.

They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3 when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

Hyde and Ditomasso had departed from Cape May, New Jersey, on their way to Marathon, Florida. They were also scheduled to stop in Jupiter.

The Coast Guard said the Atrevida II was found without fuel and power, rendering their radios and navigation equipment inoperable.

Hyde and Ditomasso were able to get the attention of the crew of the Silver Muna tanker vessel by waving their arms and a flag.

U.S. Coast Guard, Twitter The Atrevida II departed New Jersey on its way to Marathon, Florida, with a stop in Jupiter.

Both men and their pet dog were brought aboard the Silver Muna.

They were evaluated by the vessel's medical staff, but officials said there were no immediate concerns.

The Coast Guard said Hyde and Ditomasso will remain aboard the tanker as it proceeds to its next port of call in New York City.

They will then be transferred to a Coast Guard vessel for further evaluation and reunited with their family and friends.

Officials were notified of the missing boaters on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said they used multiple aircraft and cutters to search for the Atrevida II. Additionally, vessels from the U.S. Navy's Second Fleet and commercial and recreational vessel traffic helped in the search.

Together they combed 21,164 square miles of water, spanning from northern Florida to the waters east of New Jersey.

"This is an excellent example of the maritime community's combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea," Commander Daniel Schrader, spokesperson for the Coast Guard Atlantic area, said. "We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. Ditomasso with their family and friends. We also want to highlight the importance of proper safety equipment and preparedness when going to sea. Having an emergency position indicating radio beacon, or 'EPIRB', allows mariners to immediately make contact with first responders in an emergency."