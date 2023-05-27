2 Florida salex tax holidays kick off this weekend

Two sales tax holidays are kicking off this weekend — one for disaster preparedness from Saturday through June 9 and another for events' admission and outdoor activity supplies from Memorial Day on Monday to Labor Day on Sept. 4.

During the sales tax holiday periods, qualifying items related to the particular category are exempt from sales tax. There are spending limits for items.

The disaster preparedness holiday is designed for people to stock up before the hurricane season, which begins Thursday.

For the first time, a second two-week disaster preparedness exemption will take place in September.

Eligible items, which range from $10 to $3,000, include flashlights, batteries, tarps, generators, fuel containers and coolers.

Added this year are toilet paper, paper towels, soap, sunscreen, cleaning products and trash bags.

The freedom summer holiday gives tax break on events including concerts, sports events, museums and admission to state parks.

Summer vacation items include supplies for fishing, camping, water activities and boating as well as toys and athletic equipment for kids 12 and younger, and other items that include sunscreen and bug spray

The full lists can be found on the state's Revenue Department website.

A 14-day back-to-school sales tax holiday takes place from July 24 through Aug. 6.

And there is tax holiday provide relief on tools commonly used by skilled workers, including power tools, work boots, and toolboxes Sept. 2-8.

There is a year-long sales tax holiday on gas stoves and energy-efficient appliances.

Gov. DeSantis on Thursday signed the largest tax relief plan families in Florida’s history of $1.3 billion.

