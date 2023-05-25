Florida's governor signs $1.3 billion tax relief plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — From savings on everything from diapers to power tools, Florida's governor on Thursday signed the largest tax relief plan for families in state history.

HB 7063 provides $1.3 billion in tax relief to Florida families.

The plan includes two Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays, two Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays, Freedom Summer — which is a three-month sales tax holiday on recreational items and events — a week-long sales tax holiday on skilled worker tools, and a year-long sales tax holiday on gas stoves and energy-efficient appliances.

In addition, the measure also includes permanent sales tax exemptions on baby and toddler products, oral hygiene products, and firearm safety devices, as well as property tax and business tax relief.

"Every Florida family and most Floridians will benefit from the broad-based tax relief signed by Governor DeSantis,” House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said in a news release. "From diapers to Energy Star appliances, from power tools to pool toys – this tax relief package has something everyone can celebrate."