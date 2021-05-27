2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns near Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — Two people are dead and ten others are missing after their boat overturned near the Florida Keys Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the location several miles off Key West at around 1 p.m.

Coast Guard officials said crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water.

Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats are searching for the missing passengers.

"Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said. There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat."

According to the Coast Guard, officials did not immediately know what type of boat the people were traveling in.

It's also unknown where they had come from.

