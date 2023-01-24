$2.3 million in cocaine washes ashore in the Florida Keys

Watch Now
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 12:37:48-05

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — More than $2 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in the Florida Keys this past weekend, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said in a Tuesday tweet that good Samaritans discovered the suspicious packages after they washed up on shore.

Officials did not specify where in the Florida Keys the packages were found.

The packages, which contained 146 pounds of cocaine, were turned over to Border Patrol.

Authorities said the drugs have an estimated street value of $2.3 million.

