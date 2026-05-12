Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsState

Actions

10 people rescued after aircraft crashes 80 miles off Melbourne, Florida coast

WPTV-COAST-GUARD.jpg
U.S. Coast Guard
WPTV-COAST-GUARD.jpg
Posted

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Ten people were rescued after an aircraft crashed off Florida's east coast on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the aircraft went down about 80 miles off Melbourne, prompting them to launch a C-27 military transport plane.

According to the maritime security agency, the 10 people who were rescued are being brought to EMS for further evaluation.

Officials said the cause of the crash is unknown.

It's unclear where the plane was headed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening