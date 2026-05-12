10 people rescued after aircraft crashes 80 miles off Melbourne, Florida coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Ten people were rescued after an aircraft crashed off Florida's east coast on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the aircraft went down about 80 miles off Melbourne, prompting them to launch a C-27 military transport plane.

According to the maritime security agency, the 10 people who were rescued are being brought to EMS for further evaluation.

#Breaking @USCG C-27 was launched to search for an aircraft that crashed approx 80 mi off Melbourne. Reportedly, all 10 people are accounted for & are being brought to EMS for further eval. The cause of the crash is unknown. We will update with more info. as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VscO6KXI5U — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) May 12, 2026

Officials said the cause of the crash is unknown.

It's unclear where the plane was headed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

