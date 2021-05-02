1 dead, 3 injured in Clewiston shooting

CLEWISTON, Fla. — One person died and three others were injured Saturday night in a shooting in Hendry County.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the Harlem community of Clewiston.

Investigators say deputies were in the area of Harlem Academy and 12th Street when they heard gunshots.

Deputies responded to the scene, located the victim and began providing CPR, but the victim died as a result of their injuries.

The condition of the other victims is not known at this time.

The shooting occurred at the Brown Sugar Festival, an annual event held in the Harlem Community that takes place during the first week of May.

The festival works to spread local awareness and appreciation of Black heritage and also provides scholarships to students in the community.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Hendry County Sheriff's Office at 863-674-5600.