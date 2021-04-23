Watch
Kate Wentzel previews SpaceX launch forecast

Launch set for 5:49 a.m. Friday
Kate Wentzel previews the shuttle-watching conditions for Friday morning's scheduled SpaceX launch.
Posted at 11:57 PM, Apr 22, 2021
As of now, the weather is looking good for the NASA and SpaceX launch of Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral early Friday.

The launch, set for 5:49 am, has a 90% "go" for liftoff, according to NASA meteorologists.

At-sea conditions are listed as "low risk" and upper-level winds are likely to be favorable.

Temperatures at the time of the launch will be in the mid- to upper-60s with winds out of the east-northeast around 10 mph.

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the rocket from South Florida, you should be in luck with good visibility expected and dry conditions.

