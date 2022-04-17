Watch
US intelligence satellite launched from California

Spy Satellite Launch
Michael Peterson/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Sunday morning, April 17, 2022. NROL-85 is the first NRO mission to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, and is the second Falcon 9 launch procured through the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) contract to launch from the Western Range. The Falcon 9's first stage booster returned and landed successfully at the California base's Landing Zone 4. (Michael Peterson/Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs/USNORTHCOM via AP)
Spy Satellite Launch
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 17, 2022
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was launched into space from California.

The NROL-85 satellite lifted off at 6:13 a.m. Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Vandenberg says it was the first mission by the NRO to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster.

The Falcon’s first stage flew back and landed at the seaside base northwest of Los Angeles.

The NRO only described the NROL-85 satellite as a “critical national security payload.”

