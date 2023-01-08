Victim airlifted to hospital after boat crash in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat crashed Sunday morning in South Bay, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The incident occurred at about 7:50 a.m. just west of the South Bay Boat Ramp.
Officials said when rescue crews arrived that an injured person was being brought to the boat ramp by a Good Samaritan in another vessel that witnessed the crash.
That victim was airlifted by Trauma Hawk to a hospital.
While this was happening, fire rescue officials said that the boat that crashed arrived at the ramp.
A second person was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Fire Rescue said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the cause of the incident.
No other details were immediately available.