Victim airlifted to hospital after boat crash in South Bay

2nd person taken to hospital for evaluation
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 09:36:43-05

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat crashed Sunday morning in South Bay, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at about 7:50 a.m. just west of the South Bay Boat Ramp.

Officials said when rescue crews arrived that an injured person was being brought to the boat ramp by a Good Samaritan in another vessel that witnessed the crash.

That victim was airlifted by Trauma Hawk to a hospital.

While this was happening, fire rescue officials said that the boat that crashed arrived at the ramp.

A second person was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Fire Rescue said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the cause of the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
