PBSO, FHP crack down on truck violations on U.S. 27

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — In an effort to crack down on crashes and violations on U.S. 27 in northwest Palm Beach County, including South Bay, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol conducted commercial motor vehicle enforcement from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The objective of the operation was to reduce crashes, enforce unsecure load violations, enforce unlawful speeds and to conduct safety inspections," PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Thursday in a news release.

During the enforcement, there were 35 commercial vehicle inspections. There were violations discovered on 91 vehicle, eight state citations, one speeding (92 mph in a 55 area), 5 speeding not commercial vehicle related, 2 non-moving citations, 10 out-of-service vehicles, one out-of-service driver, 21 written warnings and 9 Uniform Commercial Code violations totaling $1,580.

On March 29, one man died and another man was injured when a tractor-trailer truck jackknifedin a crash with a dump truck on U.S. 27 about 5 miles south of South Bay.

On March 5, six people were hospitalized in a crash involving a vehicle and semi-truck in the 7000 block of U.S. 27.

