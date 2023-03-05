Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion The GladesSouth Bay

6 people injured in crash involving semi-truck in South Bay

2 were airlifted to hospital
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 11:37:45-05

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Six people were hospitalized after a crash Sunday morning involving a vehicle and semi-truck, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the 7000 block of South US Highway 27 for crash with possible victims trapped.

Units found a vehicle pinned under a semi-truck.

One person was trapped and special operations units assisted with extricating the person. They were able to remove all other occupants quickly and began medical treatment.

Two patients were airlifted via Trauma Hawk and the others went to a hospital by ground transportation.

